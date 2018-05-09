Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 7:53 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps it Casual While Picking Up the Kids at Art Class!

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps it Casual While Picking Up the Kids at Art Class!

Kourtney Kardashian is in good spirits while picking up the kids!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen leaving art class with her five-year-old daughter Penelope and three-year-old son Reign on Wednesday (May 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was all smiles as she headed into the building to bring out her kids after their lessons.

One day before (May 8), she was spotted grabbing frozen yogurt on a cute date alongside boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian art class may 2018 01
kourtney kardashian art class may 2018 02
kourtney kardashian art class may 2018 03
kourtney kardashian art class may 2018 04
kourtney kardashian art class may 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr