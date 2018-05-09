Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Planning to Launch a Makeup Line Called Haus Beauty!

Lady Gaga‘s brand is expanding!

The 32-year-old Joanne pop superstar is reportedly planning to expand into the beauty world with a makeup line, as reported by The Blast on Wednesday (May 9).

Gaga‘s company, Ate My Heart Inc., is moving forward with securing the trademark for a company called Haus Beauty.

It will reportedly include a whole range of different kinds of makeup, “from foundation, eyeliners, shadows and lipsticks to other products like something called ‘beauty milks.’”

We can’t wait to see what she’s planning!