Lea Michele Says BFF Jonathan Groff Is Her 'Maid of Honor'

It looks like Lea Michele has filled one of the very important roles in her wedding: Maid of Honor!

The 31-year-old actress and singer posted a photo of her and her best friend, Jonathan Groff, and captioned the picture, “Maid of honor,” with some emoji hearts.

If you don’t know, Lea announced late last month that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Zandy Reich.

Congrats again to Lea on the big news! Stay tuned for more details as they’re revealed.