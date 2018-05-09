Top Stories
Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 1:29 am

Lupita Nyong'o & Elisabeth Moss In Talks to Star in Jordan Peele's New Movie 'Us'

Lupita Nyong'o & Elisabeth Moss In Talks to Star in Jordan Peele's New Movie 'Us'

It looks like Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss might be joining forces to star in an upcoming movie together!

The Black Panther actress and The Handmaids Tale actress, both 35, are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming movie project Us by Oscar winner Jordan Peele.

While details of the movie are being kept under wraps, it is being reported that the film will follow two couples – one black and one white.

Lupita and fellow Black Panther star Winston Duke would play one couple while Elisabeth would be part of the other.

This would be the first project Jordan has made since his mega-hit Get Out.

Us is already slated for a March 15, 2019 release.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elisabeth Moss, jordan peele, Lupita Nyong'o

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr