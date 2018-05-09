Lupita Nyong'o & Elisabeth Moss In Talks to Star in Jordan Peele's New Movie 'Us'

It looks like Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss might be joining forces to star in an upcoming movie together!

The Black Panther actress and The Handmaids Tale actress, both 35, are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming movie project Us by Oscar winner Jordan Peele.

While details of the movie are being kept under wraps, it is being reported that the film will follow two couples – one black and one white.

Lupita and fellow Black Panther star Winston Duke would play one couple while Elisabeth would be part of the other.

This would be the first project Jordan has made since his mega-hit Get Out.

Us is already slated for a March 15, 2019 release.