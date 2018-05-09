Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 12:07 am

Margot Robbie & Mike Myers Premiere 'Terminal' in Hollywood

Margot Robbie & Mike Myers Premiere 'Terminal' in Hollywood

Margot Robbie stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie Terminal on Tuesday night (May 8) at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked pretty in a white lace and black sheer dress for the premiere of her new dark comedy.

Joining Margot at the premiere was her husband Tom Ackerley – who looked handsome in a olive-colored suit – along with her co-stars Mike Myers and Simon Pegg and the movie’s director Vaughn Stein.

Margot and Tom both serve as producers on the film.

Terminal hits theaters on May 11.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel dress.

