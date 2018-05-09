Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 9:54 am

Check out Meghan Markle‘s brand new wax figure, which was unveiled and placed next to Prince Harry‘s wax figure ahead of the Royal Wedding on May 19!

The 36-year-old former actress’ figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds on Wednesday (May 9) in London, England.

In the image shown, the picture to the left is the wax figures of the future Royal Couple, while the image to the right is the actual couple. Do you think the figures look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?!

Photos: Getty
  • lorelai

    This wax figure looks Demi Moore-ish.

  • Stoni

    Meghan = dog abandoner

  • disqus_KI86hfj444

    I was about the comment the same lol