Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Kept a Killmonger Diary while Filming 'Black Panther'!
Michael B. Jordan hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show and dished about the “dark” backstory he created for his villainous character in Black Panther.
The 31-year-old Fahrenheit 451 star told Stephen that he kept diaries to be more in tune with his character Erik Killmonger in this year’s record-breaking Marvel Studios film.
“I write journals for every character that I have, from the earliest memory up until the first page of the script. For me, it just kind of gives you context,” Michael revealed. “For [Killmonger], his was particularly dark. It was a very sad journal, not having his mom growing up, [being] in and out of the system [in] foster care, foster homes and whatnot.”
“It’s a lot of dark stuff that’s probably not right for television,” Michael continued. “It was deep, man. But it allowed me to go to place before a scene.”
