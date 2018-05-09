Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 12:59 am

Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Boutella, & Michael Shannon Premiere 'Fahrenheit 451' in NYC

Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Boutella, & Michael Shannon Premiere 'Fahrenheit 451' in NYC

Michael B. Jordan suits up for the premiere of his new HBO movie Fahrenheit 451 on Tuesday night (May 8) at the NYU Skirball Center Theater in New York City.

The 31-year-old Black Panther star was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella.

Other stars at the event included Lilly Singh and Tessa Thompson.

The movie will “depict a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books and revolves around Montag (Jordan), a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity,” THR reports.

Fahrenheit 451 will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 19.

Check out the trailer below!

Photos: Marion Curtis / StarPix
Posted to: Lilly Singh, Michael B Jordan, Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, Tessa Thompson

