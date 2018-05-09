Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

'Outlander' Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6, Starz Reveals Season 4 Premiere Details!

Amazing news Outlander fans – the show has been renewed for TWO additional seasons!

The network announced that seasons five and six are a go at Starz, THR reports. In addition, the network also shared that the fourth season will land sometime in November. Seasons five and six will each contain 12 episodes. Season four contains 13 episodes.

The show, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series.

If you missed it, be sure to check out some Outlander season four set photos, featuring Sam and Caitriona!
