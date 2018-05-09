'Outlander' Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6, Starz Reveals Season 4 Premiere Details!

Amazing news Outlander fans – the show has been renewed for TWO additional seasons!

The network announced that seasons five and six are a go at Starz, THR reports. In addition, the network also shared that the fourth season will land sometime in November. Seasons five and six will each contain 12 episodes. Season four contains 13 episodes.

The show, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series.

