Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 4:58 pm

Paris Jackson Meets With Fans After the Met Gala!

Paris Jackson Meets With Fans After the Met Gala!

Paris Jackson made time for her fans following the Met Gala!

The 20-year-old actress and model was spotted while out and about on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris looked cute in a fuzzy jacket, paired with a vintage tee, jeans and lots of jewelry!

While leaving her hotel, Paris stopped to say hi to some fans and even took a selfie while she was in her car.

The night before, Paris got super glam for the Met Gala.

Make sure to check out her chic look!
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson out about in nyc 01
paris jackson out about in nyc 02
paris jackson out about in nyc 03
paris jackson out about in nyc 04
paris jackson out about in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr