Paris Jackson Meets With Fans After the Met Gala!

Paris Jackson made time for her fans following the Met Gala!

The 20-year-old actress and model was spotted while out and about on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

Paris looked cute in a fuzzy jacket, paired with a vintage tee, jeans and lots of jewelry!

While leaving her hotel, Paris stopped to say hi to some fans and even took a selfie while she was in her car.

The night before, Paris got super glam for the Met Gala.

