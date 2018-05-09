Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 9:30 am

Penelope Cruz On Working With Hubby Javier Bardem: 'We Lean On Each Other'

Penélope Cruz is all smiles as she poses alongside her husband Javier Bardem while attending the photo call for their latest film Everybody Knows held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Wednesday (May 9) in Cannes, France.

The 44-year-old actress and the 49-year-old actor were joined at the event by their co-stars Bárbara Lennie, Carla Campra, Ricardo Darin, Sara Salamo, Eduard Fernandez, Elvira Mínguez and director Asghar Farhadi.

“The fact that [Bardem and I] lean on each other and trust each other so much really helps,” Penélope expressed about working with Javier (via Vanity Fair). “[Working together] is not something we plan to do every two years… just once in a while, if it feels right.”

“Because I really respect his opinion — obviously his is one of the most important opinions in my life,” Penélope added. “You are doing your work in front of this other person who is [on screen] not your husband. You feel a little more observed [than you would with different co-stars], but you know you are being observed by someone who you trust, who has your back.”

The evening before, Penélope and Javier both hit the blue carpet at the Opening Gala Dinner for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.

FYI: Penélope is wearing jewels by Atelier Swarovski at her photo call and a Chanel dress at the Gala dinner.
Credit: Arnold Jerocki / News Pictures, Dave Bedrosian / Future Image, IPA, John Phillips; Photos: WENN, Getty
