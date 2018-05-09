Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 7:29 pm

Robert Downey Jr.'s $325,000 Iron Man Suit Was Stolen From a Warehouse!

There’s a real life super villain afoot!

Robert Downey Jr.‘s original Iron Man suit from the 2008 movie has been stolen – and now police are investigating, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that the suit was reported as missing on Tuesday (May 8), and that it had to have been taken sometime between February and April 25 of this year.

“It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary,” an LAPD spokesperson told People.

The costume is valued at $325,000, and was worn in the original Iron Man film.
