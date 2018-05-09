Rose McGowan Talks Matt Lauer, Jill Messick, Harvey Weinstein & More in 'THR'

Rose McGowan strikes a stunning pose on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest issue, on newsstands today.

Here’s what the 44-year-old Charmed actress had to share with the mag:

On her experience with the late Jill Messick: Harvey [Weinstein] attended the premiere of [Rose's film] Going All the Way, in which she has a topless scene. After it came onscreen, Rose claims, she saw her then-manager Jill turn and nod to the mogul. It was Jill who set up the meeting the next morning between Harvey and Rose at the Stein Eriksen Lodge that Rose says ended with her being sexually assaulted in a hot tub.

On Jill’s tragic suicide: “We need to look at the real person who’s behind this. That person has blood on his hands, and we all know, once again, who I’m talking about.” (The Messick family declines to comment further on Rose.)

On why she helped kill Ronan Farrow‘s NBC News story: “NBC took a lot of heat for killing the story. But I actually served Ronan with a cease and desist — two of them … I did not want my rape spoken about over breakfast cereal on the Today show. I’d heard about Matt Lauer. You can’t tell me the people at the top of NBC aren’t aware. Come on.”

… “I was never going to let my story be on NBC, but I wanted to ensure that the Times would do it, and everybody before had folded. So I pitted [Ronan] against The New York Times. I understand how men work and how Hollywood works and how power works. People are going to be much more interested in going down the line with something if they know they’re competing with somebody else.”

For more from Ronan, visit HollywoodReporter.com.