Ryan Murphy to Donate All Profits From New Show 'Pose' to Trans & LGBTQ Charities

Ryan Murphy is all about giving back with his new show!

The 52-year-old TV producer announced that all profits from his upcoming new show Pose will be donated towards Transgender and LGBTQ communities.

“I am donating 100 percent of my profits from my new FX show POSE towards trans and LGBTQ charitable organizations,” Ryan tweeted. “These groups do amazing work and need our support. Every day for the next 14 days I will highlight a group I’m supporting, and encourage you to do the same!”



Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life in New York in the 1980s: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

The show features the largest transgender acting cast in TV history while also featuring stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and James Van Der Beek.

Pose is set to debut on Sunday, June 3 on FX at 9/8c.