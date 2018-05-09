Selena Gomez Shares What She Thought of Her Met Gala Photos with This Cryptic Video

Is Selena Gomez telling us something?!

The 25-year-old entertainer shared a video to her Instagram account on Wednesday (May 9) and the video, plus the video’s caption, are pretty telling about how she felt after the 2018 Met Gala.

Selena posted a video of her, in her Met Gala dress, walking, and then running away from the camera. She captioned the video with, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” and the shrugging emoji.

Selena also turned comments off of the Instagram posts, so no fans have been able to share their thoughts in the comment section.