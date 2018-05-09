Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

The set list for Taylor Swift‘s reputation Stadium Tour has been revealed and it is filled with so many hits!

The 28-year-old singer kicked off the tour on Tuesday night (May 8) in Arizona and she is set to tour the rest of the world throughout the year.

Taylor performed 24 songs on her opening night, including 14 out of 15 songs featured on her new album reputation. The only song not performed was “So It Goes.”

The show was played to a record-breaking capacity crowd of 59,157 fans at the University of Phoenix Stadium and the show was opened by special guests Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Taylor Swift – ‘reputation’ Tour Set List

1. …Ready For It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do (A video is shown of Tiffany Haddish answering the phone and saying “Sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cuz she’s dead!”)

8. End Game

9. King Of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off (with special gusts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX)

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic on guitar)

13. All Too Well (Acoustic on guitar)

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me

19. Long Live (On piano)

20. New Year’s Day (On piano)

21. Getaway Car

22. Call It What You Want

23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things