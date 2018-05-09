Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

While on stage during the opening night of her reputation tour on Tuesday (May 8), Taylor Swift seemingly addressed her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Taylor told her audience in Glendale, Ariz. “And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes… I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

Taylor is seemingly referencing a tweet Kim sent out in 2016 which read, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” and featured numerous snake emojis.