Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

See the New Photo of Khloe Kardashian Out with Tristan Thompson

See the New Photo of Khloe Kardashian Out with Tristan Thompson

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 8:29 am

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

While on stage during the opening night of her reputation tour on Tuesday (May 8), Taylor Swift seemingly addressed her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Taylor told her audience in Glendale, Ariz. “And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes… I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

Taylor is seemingly referencing a tweet Kim sent out in 2016 which read, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” and featured numerous snake emojis.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr