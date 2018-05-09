Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 9:15 am

Taylor Swift Sings 'Gorgeous' to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn at 'reputation' Tour Opener!

Taylor Swift Sings 'Gorgeous' to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn at 'reputation' Tour Opener!

Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn shared a super sweet moment during her reputation tour opening night on Tuesday (May 8) in Glendale, Ariz.

While on stage singing “Gorgeous,” Taylor appeared to be singing to where Joe was seated. She then appeared to point to him at one point during the song!

A fan on Twitter, @dallas_dante, who was in attendance for the opening night show, posted two videos of Taylor sharing a moment with Joe.

Check out one of the videos below…

Click inside to watch the second video of Taylor Swift singing to Joe Alwyn…
Photos: Getty
