Taylor Swift Sings 'Gorgeous' to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn at 'reputation' Tour Opener!

Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn shared a super sweet moment during her reputation tour opening night on Tuesday (May 8) in Glendale, Ariz.

While on stage singing “Gorgeous,” Taylor appeared to be singing to where Joe was seated. She then appeared to point to him at one point during the song!

A fan on Twitter, @dallas_dante, who was in attendance for the opening night show, posted two videos of Taylor sharing a moment with Joe.

TAYLOR POINTING TO JOE DURING GORGEOUS RT IF YOU CRIED 😍😭#reptourglendale pic.twitter.com/YzKwmhZ5bs — Dallas Glendale (@dallas_dante) May 9, 2018

