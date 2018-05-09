Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 3:10 am

Taylor Swift Sings 'Shake It Off' with Camila Cabello & Charli XCX on Tour!

Taylor Swift has two very special guests on tour with her and they joined her on stage during her set for a really cool moment on opening night!

The 28-year-old singer brought out Camila Cabello and Charli XCX to sing “Shake It Off” with her on Tuesday (May 8) in Glendale, Ariz.

This was just the opening night of the tour, so the set list could change and additional special guests could make surprise appearances throughout the tour. We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

Taylor is touring around the world for the rest of the world so make sure to get tickets while they’re still available. It will definitely be a fun night!
