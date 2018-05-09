Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 1:58 pm

Teddy Geiger Makes First Official Appearance Since Announcing Gender Transition at BMI Pop Awards!

Teddy Geiger Makes First Official Appearance Since Announcing Gender Transition at BMI Pop Awards!

Teddy Geiger strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This is the hit-making 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s very first official appearance since announcing the process of gender transitioning back in October.

Teddy was joined at the event by Mark Ronson, Normani, Justin Tranter as well as Mark Ballas and BC Jean.

Mark was presented with the BMI Champion Award and Justin was honored with the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award for a second consecutive year. Justin is the co-writer of Imagine Dragon’s “Believer,” Maroon 5‘s “Cold” featuring Future, Linkin Park‘s “Heavy” and Julia Michaels‘ “Issues.”
Just Jared on Facebook
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 01
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 02
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 03
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 04
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 05
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 06
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 07
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 08
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 09
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 10
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 11
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 12
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 13
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 14
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 15
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 16
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 17
teddy geiger makes first official appearance since announcing gender transition 18

Credit: Leon Bennett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: bc jean, Justin Tranter, Mark Ballas, Mark Ronson, Normani Kordei, Teddy Geiger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr