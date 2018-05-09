Teddy Geiger Makes First Official Appearance Since Announcing Gender Transition at BMI Pop Awards!

Teddy Geiger strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This is the hit-making 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s very first official appearance since announcing the process of gender transitioning back in October.

Teddy was joined at the event by Mark Ronson, Normani, Justin Tranter as well as Mark Ballas and BC Jean.

Mark was presented with the BMI Champion Award and Justin was honored with the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award for a second consecutive year. Justin is the co-writer of Imagine Dragon’s “Believer,” Maroon 5‘s “Cold” featuring Future, Linkin Park‘s “Heavy” and Julia Michaels‘ “Issues.”