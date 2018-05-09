'The Purge' TV Series Starts Filming - See the First Pics From the Set!

The Purge is becoming a TV series – and production just started on Wednesday (May 9)!

The show, which is based on the hit film franchise, will premiere this fall with a simulcast on both the USA Network and SYFY.

Filming for the upcoming TV adaptation began on Wednesday (May 9) in New Orleans, La. with Anthony Hemingway directing the first episode.

Gabriel Chavarria, Lili Simmons, Jessica Garza, Amanda Warren, Colin Woodell, Hannah Anderson and Lee Tergesen star in the upcoming series, and William Baldwin and Fiona Dourif will recur.

The first film in the series was released in 2013. The concept of the horror movie is that the government enacts a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal.