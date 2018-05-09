Tina Fey Talks About Getting Pranked by George Clooney - Watch Now!

Tina Fey is talking Mean Girls!

The 47-year-old actress and comedian appeared alongside the cast of Broadway’s Mean Girls on SiriusXM Town Hall special, which will air on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio on Thursday (May 10) at 6 PM ET.

During her appearance, Tina discussed the character of Karen, and how she managed to translate the character in today’s world. She also talked about her own poisonous run-ins with mean girls in high school, making fun of George Clooney at the Golden Globes (who then pranked her!), and the story behind the hilarious “Mom Jeans” Saturday Night Live skit.

