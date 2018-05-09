Tracee Ellis Ross Tells Hilarious Story of Awkward Interaction with 'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler!

Tracee Ellis Ross hits Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Tuesday (May 8) and talked all about giving her first TED Talk in Vancouver!

The 45-year-old Black-ish star revealed that ahead of her moment she accidentally asked the director of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, to give her the Wakanda salute when she walked on stage.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

“She’s like ‘Oh My God.’ I”m like ‘What?’ She was like ‘I cannot believe that I just met Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther,” Tracee recalled about her friend who accompanied her at the event. “I was like ‘Where was he?!’ She was like ‘what are you talking about? That’s who you just asked to Wakanda Forever.”

Tracee tried to find Ryan again but she said he “disappeared into Wakanda” – Watch her tell the hilarious story below!



Tracee Ellis Ross Had an Awkward Interaction with the Director of Black Panther

Click inside to watch the rest of Tracee Ellis Ross’ appearance on Late Night…



Tracee Ellis Ross on Interviewing Michelle Obama