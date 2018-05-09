Tristan Thompson Opens Up About Daughter True With Khloe Kardashian Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is opening up about True, his baby daughter with Khloe Karadshian.

The 27-year-old basketball player opened up about his baby on the Road Trippin’ podcast posted on Tuesday (May 8).

“Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s—tting. That’s all they do,” he said.

“She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes…this is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.”

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying. But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

He also revealed he plans to have more kids: “I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me.”

Khloe and Tristan were spotted on a movie date. Tristan has been under fire after being caught cheating when Khloe was nine months pregnant and about to give birth.

Click here to hear the full podcast.