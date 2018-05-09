Venus Williams Reveals Why She Doesn't Identify as a Feminist

Venus Williams is featured in Elle UK‘s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 9.

Here’s what the tennis star had to share with the mag…

On not identifying as a feminist: “I don’t like labels – though I do think as women we have much more power and opportunities in our hands than ever before. We truly don’t know how powerful we are. There’s nothing like a powerful woman walking into a room; her presence is like nothing else.”

On equality and women’s rights: “For me, the conversation [around equality] was never there. There are always challenges that you have to overcome on a daily basis. Unfortunately, people have the tendency to want to dominate one another, but fortunately, there are people who want to build other women up. It’s up to those people who want to build to hopefully eliminate all that negativity.”

On women in sports: “There are so many emerging forces; there’s been so much growth for women in sports. It’s very exciting. You have to be able to stand up for what you believe in and I think I’ve done a good job. I guess I don’t have too many regrets.”

