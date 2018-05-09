Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 11 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and twelve players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The eleventh episode, entitled “A Giant Game of Bumper Cars,” starts with the remaining castaways returning from the surprising double elimination of last week.

This week’s reward challenge is for a picnic, and involves tossing sandbags and going over obstacles. Sebastian wins this challenge, and is allowed to pick three pairs of loved ones: he decides to go with Domenick (and his wife), Wendell (and his father) and Donathan (and his aunt). Surprisingly, Wendell forfeits the prize in order to volunteer to go to Ghost Island, where an advantage awaits. While there, he learns he’ll get a second chance at the upcoming immunity challenge.

Domenick wins the immunity challenge, despite Wendell‘s advantage of a second chance. At the tribal council, there are three votes for Wendell, and five votes for Chelsea.

And the thirteenth person out and sixth member of the jury is…

Chelsea Townsend, 24

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

EMT