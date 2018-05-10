Alden Ehrenreich & Donald Glover Look So Handsome at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere!

Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover are two studs at the Solo: A Star Wars Store premiere!

The co-stars looked handsome in bright colored suits as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of their new movie on Thursday night (May 1) at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Joining Alden and Donald at the premiere were their co-stars Paul Bettany, Woody Harrelson, Joonas Suotamo (who plays Chewbacca!), and Jon Favreau.

Also hitting the red carpet was the movie’s director Ron Howard and Star Wars creator George Lucas.



Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

