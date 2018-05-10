Alicia Vikander Rocks Red Sweater While Grabbing Lunch in NYC

Alicia Vikander takes a cab to lunch in the Big Apple!

The 29-year-old Tomb Raider actress was spotted stepping out on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender on vacation in Mexico

She stayed warm in a red sweater with black jeans and shoes, styling her hair in a low bun.

Alicia accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a ring, oversized brown sunglasses, and a peach-colored purse with black and silver details.

ICYMI, check out Alicia‘s shimmery 2018 Met Gala look on Monday.