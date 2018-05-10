Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 10:24 am

Anna Wintour Supports Scarlett Johansson's Choice to Wear Marchesa at Met Gala 2018

Anna Wintour Supports Scarlett Johansson's Choice to Wear Marchesa at Met Gala 2018

Scarlett Johansson‘s 2018 Met Gala dress sparked some controversy after it was revealed that the gown was designed by Marchesa, the brand co-founded by Harvey Weinstein‘s estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

This marked the first major red carpet that an actress chose a Marchesa gown. Scarlett defended the choice to wear the gown amid backlash, and now, Anna Wintour, co-host of the event, is weighing in.

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen said that Georgina “shouldn’t be punished for the sins of her husband.”

“I totally agree with that,” Anna responded. “I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don’t think that she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior. I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett‘s part to wear a dress like—a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion.”
Photos: Getty
