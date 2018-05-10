Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:22 am

Bebe Rexha Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Producer Detail

Bebe Rexha Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Producer Detail

Bebe Rexha is adding her voice to allegations being made against music producer Detail, who worked on hits like Beyonce‘s “Drunk In Love” with Jay-Z.

The 28-year-old “Meant To Be” singer voiced her support for the two women who came forward against the producer on her social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

The allegations about Detail surfaced on Wednesday (May 9) after two up-and-coming female artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, filed legal documents obtained by TMZ claiming the producer physically and sexually abused them. (Click here to see the full report.)

“Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch. It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist,” Bebe said on Twitter.

See the tweets below.
  • Dieter from Sprockets

