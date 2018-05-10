Bebe Rexha Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Producer Detail

Bebe Rexha is adding her voice to allegations being made against music producer Detail, who worked on hits like Beyonce‘s “Drunk In Love” with Jay-Z.

The 28-year-old “Meant To Be” singer voiced her support for the two women who came forward against the producer on her social media.

The allegations about Detail surfaced on Wednesday (May 9) after two up-and-coming female artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, filed legal documents obtained by TMZ claiming the producer physically and sexually abused them. (Click here to see the full report.)

“Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch. It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist,” Bebe said on Twitter.

See the tweets below.