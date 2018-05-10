Blake Lively Hosts Shutterfly Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration!

Blake Lively keeps it pretty in pink while hosting Shutterfly’s 2018 Baby2Baby Mother’s Day Celebration held at The Wing Dumbo on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress supported moms and kids from El Nido, a faith-based program of Christ Church designed to support parents with 0-3 year old children in the Washington Heights/Inwood area of Manhattan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

“All the kids here are living below the poverty line, so to be able to have an event where not only they get to celebrate but the moms also get to have a moment of peace [is really wonderful],” Blake expressed at the event (via Vogue). “They’re not given the opportunity that they should be given.”

“I always want to make sure they’re present and they’re appreciative,” Blake added about her own children – James, 3, and Ines, 1. “In order to be appreciative for what you have, you have to realize that it isn’t a given. We talk about how we’re very lucky — and even though we work hard, we need to be thankful we’re given the opportunity to work hard because a lot of people work hard but aren’t given this opportunity. I don’t know if I’m doing it right, I’m sure I’ll take plenty of missteps, but I think it’s about being aware and being present.”

FYI: Blake is wearing a Jenny Packham dress and Lucite earrings.