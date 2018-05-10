Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:26 pm

Bradley Cooper, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Karlie Kloss Headline 'Town & Country's Philanthropy Summit 2018!

Bradley Cooper, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Karlie Kloss Headline 'Town & Country's Philanthropy Summit 2018!

Bradley Cooper speaks passionately while taking part in a panel during the 2018 Town & Country Philanthropy Summit held on Wednesday afternoon (May 9) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss, Molly Ringwald, March of Our Lives activist Emma Gonzalez, former President Bill Clinton, Gayle King, entrepreneur Sean Parker and Town & Country editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes at the event celebrating five years of looking forward and giving back.

Panel topics included “Activism as the New Philanthropy,” “Rewriting the History of Violence,” “The Politics of Patronage,” “The Future of Cancer Care,” “Conscious Capitalism,” and “How to Make Philanthropy a Family Tradition.”

Karlie currently graces the cover of Town & Country magazine’s Philanthropy issue, on newsstands May 16 – check it out here!
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 01
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 02
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 03
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 04
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 05
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 06
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 07
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 08
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 09
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 10
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 11
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 12
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 13
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 14
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 15
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 16
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 17
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 18
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 19
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 20
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 21
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 22
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 23
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 24
bradley cooper lin manuel karlie kloss headline town countrys philanthropy summit 25

Credit: Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Clinton, Bradley Cooper, Emma Gonzalez, Gayle King, Karlie Kloss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Molly Ringwald

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr