Bradley Cooper, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Karlie Kloss Headline 'Town & Country's Philanthropy Summit 2018!

Bradley Cooper speaks passionately while taking part in a panel during the 2018 Town & Country Philanthropy Summit held on Wednesday afternoon (May 9) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss, Molly Ringwald, March of Our Lives activist Emma Gonzalez, former President Bill Clinton, Gayle King, entrepreneur Sean Parker and Town & Country editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes at the event celebrating five years of looking forward and giving back.

Panel topics included “Activism as the New Philanthropy,” “Rewriting the History of Violence,” “The Politics of Patronage,” “The Future of Cancer Care,” “Conscious Capitalism,” and “How to Make Philanthropy a Family Tradition.”

Karlie currently graces the cover of Town & Country magazine’s Philanthropy issue, on newsstands May 16 – check it out here!