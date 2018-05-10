Bradley Cooper to Star In & Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Bradley Cooper has lined up his next big role in a biopic centering around famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

In addition, Bradley will also direct and co-write the script alongside Josh Singer.

Interestingly enough, just last week, it was confirmed that another Leonard Bernstein biopic is in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star. That biopic, titled The American, has Cary Joji Fukunaga attached to direct.

No word yet on when Bradley‘s new biopic will be hitting theaters. Stay tuned!