Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:40 pm

Bradley Cooper to Star In & Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Bradley Cooper to Star In & Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Bradley Cooper has lined up his next big role in a biopic centering around famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

In addition, Bradley will also direct and co-write the script alongside Josh Singer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

Interestingly enough, just last week, it was confirmed that another Leonard Bernstein biopic is in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star. That biopic, titled The American, has Cary Joji Fukunaga attached to direct.

No word yet on when Bradley‘s new biopic will be hitting theaters. Stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr