Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Enjoy a Night Out in Amsterdam!
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a fun night out on the town while abroad!
The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend were seen alongside Dutch model Loiza Lamers on Friday (May 4) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
“I remember the days when you actually used these,” Caitlyn wrote in a selfie caption on her Instagram while posing in front of a telephone booth.
Caitlyn gave a diversity talk on Wednesday (May 9) in the Churchill Room at the House of Commons in England.