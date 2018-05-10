Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Enjoy a Night Out in Amsterdam!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a fun night out on the town while abroad!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend were seen alongside Dutch model Loiza Lamers on Friday (May 4) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

“I remember the days when you actually used these,” Caitlyn wrote in a selfie caption on her Instagram while posing in front of a telephone booth.

Caitlyn gave a diversity talk on Wednesday (May 9) in the Churchill Room at the House of Commons in England.