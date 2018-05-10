Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:51 pm

Carey Mulligan On Why She Refuses to Join Twitter: 'It's Not Massively Interesting'

Carey Mulligan won’t be joining Twitter anytime soon!

“I don’t really like Twitter,” the 32-year-old expressed (via Variety) while speaking at Kering Talks Women In Motion during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Barriere on Thursday (May 10) in Cannes, France.

“I think it’s great for certain things,” Carey added. “There have been times in the past when I wished I had a social media account to promote great work, but a lot of it is not massively interesting. And people can be really horrible about things.”

“As an actor, you goal is to be private,” Carey continued. “There is a weird double standard: your goal is to disappear in a role, and not necessarily let the audience know every detail about you.”

FYI: Carey is wearing a Dior black silk georgette printed stars dress.
Credit: Dave Bedrosian / Future Image, Vittorio Zunino Celotto; Photos: WENN, Getty
Getty
