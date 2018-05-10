Carrie Underwood Responds After Hoda Kotb Says She Looks 'the Same' After Bad Fall (Video)

Carrie Underwood is opening up further about the bad fall that left her with around 40 stitches in her face back in November.

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody,” Carrie told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today show. “I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

“In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty,” Carrie said about the worry of how she’d look.

Hoda then told Carrie that she looked “the same.”

Carrie responded, “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste…Every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal.”