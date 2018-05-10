Cate Blanchett Stuns in Floral Gown at 'Cold War' Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Cate Blanchett turns heads on the red carpet as she arrives at the screening of Cold War (Zimna Wojna) on Thursday night (May 10) at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning looked super glam in a colorful gown covered in florals as she attended the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Joining Cate on at the screening was Chloe Sevigny – who went pretty in a silk black dress.

FYI: Cate is wearing a custom Mary Katrantzou dress. Chloe‘s dress is by Chanel.

