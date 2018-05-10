Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:40 am

Chloe Sevigny Steps Out for Jury Duty at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Chloe Sevigny Steps Out for Jury Duty at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Chloe Sevigny strikes a pose as she arrives at the Semaine de la Critique Jury Photocall on Wednesday night (May 9) at L’Espace Miramar in Cannes, France.

The 43-year-old model/actress looked pretty in a silk and ruffled black dress and gold hoop earrings for the red carpet event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The day before, Chloe went glam on the red carpet as she stepped out for the opening ceremonies of the international film festival.

10+ pictures inside of Chloe Sevigny stepping out for the event…
