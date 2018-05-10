Chris Pratt Will Be Honored With the Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018!

Chris Pratt is being honored in a big way!

The Jurassic World star will be receiving the award for noteworthy contributions to film and TV at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

This year’s show will be hosted by Girls Trip actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The Generation Award has been dedicated to showcasing outstanding talent and their noteworthy contributions to film and TV. Previous recipients include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr.