Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:48 am

Cole Sprouse & Luka Sabbat Go Shopping After Met Gala 2018!

Cole Sprouse and Luka Sabbat are enjoying a shopping spree!

The 25-year-old Riverdale actor and the 20-year-old Grown-ish star were spotted going shopping on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse

Cole and Luka both hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night (May 7) in New York City. Cole made his red carpet debut as a couple alongside Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

Cole kept it classic in a black and white outfit, while Luka sported an orange ensemble with snakeskin boots.
Photos: BACKGRID
