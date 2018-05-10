Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:08 pm

Dan Stevens Joins Natalie Portman in Space Drama 'Blue Pale Dot'

Dan Steven and Natalie Portman are hitting the big screen together!

The 35-year-old Beauty & the Beast actor has signed on to join the 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress in the upcoming space drama Pale Blue Dot.

Here’s the synopsis: “A married astronaut (Natalie) who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover begins another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out,” THR reports.

Jon Hamm will be playing the fellow astronaut who Natalie has an affair with while Dan will be portraying her husband.

Zazie Beetz also stars in the movie.
