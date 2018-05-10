Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Dating Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Following Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly moving on following ex-wife Vanessa‘s move to file for divorce in mid-March.

The 40-year-old son of Donald Trump is now seeing Fox News co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Page Six on Thursday (May 10).

Reps for both parties did not yet respond to People‘s request for comment.

The two reportedly attended a party on Sunday evening (May 6) for Trump‘s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, in New York City. They then allegedly left together and went to a late dinner together at Harry Cipriani restaurant on Fifth Ave.

Kimberly revealed last year that she was apparently in talks to become the next White House press secretary after Sean Spicer, but plans fell through due to her contract at Fox News.