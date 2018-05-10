Elisabeth Moss Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Elisabeth Moss is on the cover of Marie Claire UK‘s June 2018 issue,

Here’s what the 35-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star had to share with the mag…

On #MeToo: “I have been fortunate not to have experienced some of the terrible things that so many women have talked about. But, when MeToo and Time’sUp really hit, I would talk to my girlfriends, and we all stepped back and looked at every encounter we’d ever had, and went, wait… was that OK? We’ve been conditioned to think it’s OK, and that’s the wake-up moment that we are having.”

On motherhood: “I do want to be a mother. I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is.”

On dating: “It’s actually a problem. But I’m very focused on my work… so it’s difficult to find the time to give yourself to somebody. I have nothing against getting married again, but what I value even more now is the relationship itself. It’s been eight years. I’m older, and hopefully wiser. I’m a romantic, so I love weddings, but I also don’t think you need [a wedding] to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship. Some of the relationships I know that have lasted the longest are the ones that didn’t [get married].”

