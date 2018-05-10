Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 7:16 pm

Emma Stone Has Some Interesting Props on 'Maniac' Set

Emma Stone gets into character while filming her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted on set on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

She wore a mustard-colored trench coat over a sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, and a maroon backpack.

Some of Emma‘s props included a “Don Quixote” novel and a Rubik’s cube.

In Maniac, also starring Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

ICYMI, Emma, Justin Theroux, and Shailene Woodley shared a car after the 2018 Met Gala on Monday. See the pics!
