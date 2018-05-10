Emma Stone Has Some Interesting Props on 'Maniac' Set
Emma Stone gets into character while filming her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!
The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted on set on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone
She wore a mustard-colored trench coat over a sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, and a maroon backpack.
Some of Emma‘s props included a “Don Quixote” novel and a Rubik’s cube.
In Maniac, also starring Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.
ICYMI, Emma, Justin Theroux, and Shailene Woodley shared a car after the 2018 Met Gala on Monday. See the pics!