Emma Stone Has Some Interesting Props on 'Maniac' Set

Emma Stone gets into character while filming her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted on set on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

She wore a mustard-colored trench coat over a sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, and a maroon backpack.

Some of Emma‘s props included a “Don Quixote” novel and a Rubik’s cube.

In Maniac, also starring Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

