Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 5:00 am

Emmy Rossum Sports Checked Blazer Over Denim at LAX Airport

Emmy Rossum Sports Checked Blazer Over Denim at LAX Airport

Emmy Rossum shows off her casual and chic style at LAX Airport!

The 31-year-old Shameless star was spotted touching down on Tuesday (May 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum

She rocked a checked coat over a denim button-up, white t-shirt, darker denim pants, and white sneakers, finishing off her look with a grey bag and a trendy pair of shades.

Emmy has been in New York City for the past few days.

Check out the outfit she wore to a Spotify event the day before!

@spotify

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on

Just Jared on Facebook
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 01
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 02
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 03
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 04
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 05
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 06
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 07
emmy rossum sports checkd blazer over denim at lax airport 08

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Emmy Rossum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr