Thu, 10 May 2018 at 5:00 am
Emmy Rossum Sports Checked Blazer Over Denim at LAX Airport
Emmy Rossum shows off her casual and chic style at LAX Airport!
The 31-year-old Shameless star was spotted touching down on Tuesday (May 8) in Los Angeles.
She rocked a checked coat over a denim button-up, white t-shirt, darker denim pants, and white sneakers, finishing off her look with a grey bag and a trendy pair of shades.
Emmy has been in New York City for the past few days.
Check out the outfit she wore to a Spotify event the day before!
