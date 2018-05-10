Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 5:53 pm

Fox Cancels 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' After Five Seasons

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is sadly ending.

FOX announced on Thursday (May 10) that the series has been canceled after five seasons.

The cop comedy, which starred Andy Samberg and Andrew Braugher, first debuted in September of 2013, and won two Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical Golden Globe Awards and Best Actor in a Comedy for Andy.

Along with many disappointed fans on social media, Lin-Manuel Miranda voiced his anger about the show’s cancellation: “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99,” he tweeted.
