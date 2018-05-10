Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 2:51 pm

Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell & Josephine Skriver Hit Red Carpet at 'Sorry Angel' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell & Josephine Skriver Hit Red Carpet at 'Sorry Angel' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk is red hot as she shows off some skin at the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite) held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 10) in Cannes, France.

The 32-year-old supermodel was joined on the red carpet by fellow models Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver and Petra Nemcova.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

The day before, Irina looked gorgeous as she rocked a Twinset gown at the special screening of Yomeddine.

FYI: Irina is wearing an Atelier Versace gown with gold Versace sandals and Chopard jewelry. Stella is wearing Chopard jewelry. Josephine is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes and Chopard jewelry.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Andreas Rentz; Photos: Getty
