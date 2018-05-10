Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:44 am

Jennifer Garner Made a Music Video About Motherhood - Watch!

Jennifer Garner Made a Music Video About Motherhood - Watch!

Jennifer Garner and Ellen DeGeneres are co-hosting a Mother’s Day show!

The 46-year-old actress and mother of three children joined Ellen to co-host the annual show on Thursday (May 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

The audience for this special show was filled with first-time expectant mothers.

During her appearance, Jennifer showed Ellen a music video that she recorded about motherhood. She also spoke about how she found out she was pregnant with her first child Violet, and reveals what she did to get through each pregnancy.

Later on, Jennifer and Ellen surprised the audience with an amazing giveaway, including a year supply of Pampers Pure, Jennifer‘s Once Upon a Farm organic baby food products and ED Ellen DeGeneres baby collection essentials!

Watch below!


Jennifer Garner Debuts Her Mom Advice Music Video


Jennifer Garner Didn’t Trust Her Pregnancy Test
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
