Jennifer Garner Made a Music Video About Motherhood - Watch!

Jennifer Garner and Ellen DeGeneres are co-hosting a Mother’s Day show!

The 46-year-old actress and mother of three children joined Ellen to co-host the annual show on Thursday (May 10).

The audience for this special show was filled with first-time expectant mothers.

During her appearance, Jennifer showed Ellen a music video that she recorded about motherhood. She also spoke about how she found out she was pregnant with her first child Violet, and reveals what she did to get through each pregnancy.

Later on, Jennifer and Ellen surprised the audience with an amazing giveaway, including a year supply of Pampers Pure, Jennifer‘s Once Upon a Farm organic baby food products and ED Ellen DeGeneres baby collection essentials!

Watch below!



