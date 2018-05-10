Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Step Out for Dinner in NYC

Jennifer Lopez is joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for a business dinner at the Polo Bar on Wednesday night (May 9) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress/singer looked glam in a beige turtleneck with furry sleeves and a matching skirt while the 42-year-old retired Yankee player looked sharp in a navy plaid suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Earlier that day, it was announced that Jen will be hitting the stage for a performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The awards show airs on Sunday, May 20 with host Kelly Clarkson.

FYI: Jen is carrying a Fendi purse.