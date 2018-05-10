Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Have Hilarious Fast Dance-Off to '70s Slow Jams on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in a sparkling dress while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

During her guest appearance, the 48-year-old entertainer took part in a segment where she had to face off against host Jimmy in a “fast dance-off.” The rules of the game were simple: Both contestants had to make up fast dance moves for ’70s slow jams.

All picked by The Roots‘ Questlove, J.Lo and Jimmy took turns busting moves to songs like “Three Times a Lady” by Commodores, “Babe” by Styx and Richard Harris‘ “MacArthur Park.”

Jennifer also chats with Jimmy about her single “El Anillo,” her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and teases her upcoming single with Cardi B and DJ Khaled called “Dinero.”



Fast Dance-Off with Jennifer Lopez

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a David Koma dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

