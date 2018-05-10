Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 11:29 am

Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Have Hilarious Fast Dance-Off to '70s Slow Jams on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Have Hilarious Fast Dance-Off to '70s Slow Jams on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in a sparkling dress while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

During her guest appearance, the 48-year-old entertainer took part in a segment where she had to face off against host Jimmy in a “fast dance-off.” The rules of the game were simple: Both contestants had to make up fast dance moves for ’70s slow jams.

All picked by The RootsQuestlove, J.Lo and Jimmy took turns busting moves to songs like “Three Times a Lady” by Commodores, “Babe” by Styx and Richard Harris‘ “MacArthur Park.”

Jennifer also chats with Jimmy about her single “El Anillo,” her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and teases her upcoming single with Cardi B and DJ Khaled called “Dinero.”


Fast Dance-Off with Jennifer Lopez

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a David Koma dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Click inside to watch the rest of Jennifer Lopez’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Jennifer Lopez Wants “The Ring” from A-Rod, But No Pressure

Leslie Jones Is Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Person to Perform For
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Questlove

